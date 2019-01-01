Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

How woman dodged $5k in hotel bills

by Lea Emery
1st Jan 2019 4:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SURFERS Paradise woman allegedly racked up more than $5,000 in hotel bills using stolen credit cards and a faked licence, the Southport Magistrates Court has heard.

Kristie Lee Stevenson, 38, was denied bail this morning when she appeared in court on multiple charges including fraud and forgery.

It is alleged Stevenson had altered a drivers licence to have her photo and was using the fake licence and fraudulently obtained credit cards to book hotels across the Gold Coast between October and December last year.

Her bill allegedly totalled $5,279.80.

Stevenson is accused of tyring to charge a further $3,000 in hotel bookings but her requests were denied.

Defence lawyer Dave Garratt, of Howden Saggers Lawyers, said Stevenson denied the charges despite CCTV evidence of her in the hotels.

"She has been to these addresses as she had friends staying there," he said.

Magistrate Gary Finger determined she was a high risk of reoffending due to her criminal history and denied bail.

The matter will return to court on January 8.

court crime editors picks gold coast

Top Stories

    Tributes flow for former MP Paul Neville

    Tributes flow for former MP Paul Neville

    Breaking BUNDABERG has lost one of its greats, a man who has been described as a true gentleman with a wicked sense of humour.

    Photos: All the fun of New Year's Eve '18

    premium_icon Photos: All the fun of New Year's Eve '18

    Community Fireworks lit up the sky to welcome the new year

    FOCUS ON JEWEL: Project refusal is rare

    premium_icon FOCUS ON JEWEL: Project refusal is rare

    Business Govt documents show only one project refused since 2014

    Local Partners