Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Five culprits remain at large after a man was stabbed four times in Surfers Paradise last night.
Five culprits remain at large after a man was stabbed four times in Surfers Paradise last night.
Crime

Man in serious condition after Surfers Paradise stabbing

by Michael Saunders
28th Sep 2018 6:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was rushed to hospital in a serious condition after being stabbed three times in the chest and once in the abdomen in Surfers Paradise last night.

Police say the 36-year-old Western Australian man met up with four men and one woman around 7pm on the Esplanade, Surfers Paradise.

The group walked through the Cavill Avenue Mall and down to Leonard Avenue before getting into a verbal argument which led to the man being stabbed.

The victim obtained assistance from members of the public in Watson Esplanade and emergency services were called.

The man was treated at the scene before being transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Police conducted patrols of the areas, including establishing cordons and using PolAir however remain at-large.Investigations are continuing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information which could assist with this investigation is asked to contact Policelink on 131 444.

attack gold coast medical stabbing surfers paradise

Top Stories

    OPINION: We expect our council to decide

    OPINION: We expect our council to decide

    Opinion IT'S embarrassing to think our council would deliberately relinquish control over the proposed Bargara high-rise

    Man charged with raping child cousin found not guilty

    premium_icon Man charged with raping child cousin found not guilty

    Crime Jury acquits Bundaberg man accused of raping young cousin

    Big change ahead for Moore Park Beach IGA

    premium_icon Big change ahead for Moore Park Beach IGA

    News New management at Moore Park Beach IGA

    • 28th Sep 2018 7:49 AM
    Florist thief eats cupcakes from wheelie bin

    premium_icon Florist thief eats cupcakes from wheelie bin

    Crime Would-be burglar fails in break-in attempt

    Local Partners