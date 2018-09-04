Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Gold Coast man’s win on the pokies ended badly
A Gold Coast man’s win on the pokies ended badly
Crime

Coast man damaged nightspot celebrating pokies win

by NICHOLAS MCELROY
4th Sep 2018 1:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SURFERS Paradise man says he was so stoked at a $600 win on the pokies that he caused wilful damage as a result of his excitement for the second time this year.

Arron Michael Lord pleaded guilty to causing $220 worth of damage to a wall at the Parkwood Tavern recently in the Southport Magistrates Court today.

"Your honour, I won $600 on the pokies and I got really excited and that and hit the wall," said Lord, who represented himself.

The incident happened at the Parkwood Tavern
The incident happened at the Parkwood Tavern


"There was no malice intent, I just hit the wall."

Magistrate Brian Kucks took the explanation into account but noted he had been in court on the same charge just six months ago.

"You need to tone down your celebrations," Mr Kucks said.

He ordered Lord pay $220 in restitution to the pub and fined him $750.

arron michael damage gold coast pokies surfers paradise win

Top Stories

    BoM forecasts showers as farmers hope for rain relief

    premium_icon BoM forecasts showers as farmers hope for rain relief

    Weather BUNDABERG Canegrowers chairman Allan Dingle has two hopes for this spring.

    Birthday party nightmare: Man steps on junkie's syringe

    premium_icon Birthday party nightmare: Man steps on junkie's syringe

    Health A man has stepped on a syringe at a popular Bundaberg playground

    Nine-year-old Noah nails his Gympie Muster debut

    Nine-year-old Noah nails his Gympie Muster debut

    News When Noah Coulson hit the Muster stage he was instantly nervous.

    Bridge a breakthrough in Burnett's battle for better roads

    Bridge a breakthrough in Burnett's battle for better roads

    News Councils have agreed to prioritise the John Peterson Bridge.

    Local Partners