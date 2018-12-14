Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
None of the family members can be named for legal reasons.
None of the family members can be named for legal reasons.
Crime

Baby death mum’s hearing shrouded in secrecy

by Greg Stolz
14th Dec 2018 1:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE mother of a baby girl found washed up dead on Surfers Paradise beach last month has faced court in secret charged over the infant's death.

The woman, 23, was released by police after her 48-year-old partner was charged with murdering the nine-month-old by tossing her into the Tweed River on November 17.

But on Thursday, Gold Coast police arrested the mother after investigations by NSW detectives from Strike Force Palua, set up to probe the baby's death.

The woman, whose name has been suppressed, was extradited to NSW on Thursday afternoon and appeared in Byron Bay Local Court this morning via video link charged with failing to provide for her child and causing danger of death.

Want to stay up to date on the pick of stories from across Australia? Sign in to follow editors picks and get notifications.

None of the family members can be named for legal reasons.
None of the family members can be named for legal reasons.

But media was prevented from covering the case magistrate Jeff Linden closed the court.

Late night beach walkers found the naked baby washed up on Surfers Paradise beach about 12.30am on November 19, two days after she was allegedly thrown into the Tweed River, about 30kms south.

The parents, the baby and a two-year-old son were homeless and living in parks up and down the Gold Coast.

The young girl’s death has rocked the communities in both Tweed Heads and the Gold Coast. Picture: Tertius Pickard
The young girl’s death has rocked the communities in both Tweed Heads and the Gold Coast. Picture: Tertius Pickard


They were well known to authorities and the baby's death has sparked a top-level investigation into how Child Safety officials allowed the young children to be living on the streets.

Journalists are trying to obtain basic details of today's court hearing.

child death editors picks gold coast new south wales crime queensland crime

Top Stories

    Bundy left in limbo as uncertainty rises over Cyclone Owen

    premium_icon Bundy left in limbo as uncertainty rises over Cyclone Owen

    Weather UNCERTAINTY over the movements of Cyclone Owen leaves the fate of the Bundaberg region in limbo as residents begin to brace for severe weather.

    Cyclone Owen to wreak havoc with up to 400mm of rain

    Cyclone Owen to wreak havoc with up to 400mm of rain

    Weather Residents warned to take action as destructive winds bear down.

    Serious corruption risk in Queensland jails

    premium_icon Serious corruption risk in Queensland jails

    Crime A significant risk of corruption within the prison system.

    Controversial welfare card trials to be extended

    premium_icon Controversial welfare card trials to be extended

    News “We’ve got a number of communities we’re thinking about."

    Local Partners