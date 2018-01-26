Surfers open new clubhouse at Bargara

THEY can usually be seen at the beach catching waves, SUPing along calmer waters or taking the time to learn about our environment.

But this Saturday will be a bit different for local group Pacifique Surfriders Club, who will be officially opening up their new clubhouse on Fred Courtice Ave.

President Shelley McDonald said the clubhouse was a real feat for the group.

"It was previously the CWA Hall and is situated between the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club and the Bargara Beach Caravan Park,” she said.

"There are not many boardrider groups who have their own clubhouse so this is a pretty big thing for us.”

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett will conduct the official opening tomorrow from noon at the site at Nielson Park.

Ms McDonald said everyone was invited to attend to see what the club offered.

"We will have memorabilia on display from the original inception of the club in 1963,” she said.

"There will also be the opportunity for people to find out exactly what we are all about.”

Ms McDonald said Pacifique Surfriders Club, affiliated through Surfing Queensland and Surfing Australia, was an organisation for all ages and fitness types.

"We incorporate surfboarding, stand up paddleboarding, and boogie boarding events and we have our own equipment for competitors to use at club comp days,” she said.

"We also teach people about waves, tidal fluctuations and environment risks.

If you would like to attend the open day or sign up, visit http://bit.ly/2E7LakD or phone Ms McDonald on 0415923893 for more information.