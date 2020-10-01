Menu
Emergency services are desperately trying to locate a female surfer who is believed to be missing off Newcastle Beach. Picture: Peter Lorimer.
News

Surfer feared missing off beach

by Erin Lyons
1st Oct 2020 7:38 AM

Emergency services are desperately trying to locate a female surfer who is believed to be missing off Newcastle Beach.

Crews were called to the beach just after 6pm Wednesday after a witness said the surfer appeared to be struggling in choppy conditions about 100m offshore.

A rescue chopper was deployed while officers scoured the water.

Acting Inspector David Piddington from Newcastle City Police District urged anyone with information to come forward.

"At this stage, we have not taken any reports of any missing persons in the area, though we would like to speak with any surfers who were in the water at Newcastle Beach at the time and may have seen a fellow surfer in trouble," he said.

The search was suspended overnight and will resume on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately.

Originally published as Surfer feared missing off beach

