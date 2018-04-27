SURF REPORT: Conditions won't last weekend

WELL what an amazing few days of weather and beach conditions that have greeted us over the past few days - just amazing!

But typically, and unfortunately, these conditions will not last for the weekend with a moderate to strong SE wind change forecast to move into the region today and bring with it cooler temperatures and the chance of showers about the weekend - probably more likely on Sunday.

The wind early this morning will only be blowing at around 10 knots from the S/SE before it increases during the day up to 15-20 knots from the S/SE to E/SE, with possibly stronger gusts during this afternoon.

Tomorrow will then bring more S/SE to E/SE winds at 15-20 knots, while Sunday will be very similar with S/SE winds at 15-20 knots.

Swimming

Swimming conditions will be best in the early morning today and the same across the weekend as this will coincide with the high tide times but also when the winds will be slightly lighter as well.

As the winds increase throughout the day the ocean conditions will become quite choppy and even slightly messy, and this will be even more pronounced on those beaches more open and exposed, while there will also be a side sweep running from right to left as well on the open beaches.

With this in mind, beaches such as Agnes Water, Nielson Park and Moore Park Beach will be the better options and especially so from early to mid morning.

If you are swimming, please ensure to check with the lifesavers or lifeguards, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach patrols

Today and weekdays: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only

Tomorrow: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Agnes Water; 1-5pm at Elliott Heads and Moore Park

Sunday: 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water

Surfing

The surf conditions have been pretty much non-existent across our local beaches over the past few days, instead being replaced with glorious swimming, boating and diving conditions!

However, with a moderate SE wind change moving into the region today, we can expect to see at least a small increase in wave heights over the next 24 hours, although conditions will be quite messy on the open beaches.

Wave heights are certainly not going to be epic, but there could well be some fun-sized waves about on Saturday and Sunday at beaches such as Agnes Water, Nielson Park, Mon Repos or Moore Park. Good luck!