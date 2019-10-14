Menu
SLSQ regional operations manager Craig Holden and volunteer Georgia Martin working to raise donations.
Community

Surf Life Saving issues Bundy SOS

Rhylea Millar
14th Oct 2019 9:46 AM
LIFESAVERS are modern-day heroes who volunteer their time and risk their lives to ensure the community is safe.

And now the public have an opportunity to thank them for their tireless work.

Surf Life Saving Queensland’s annual fundraising campaign Support Our Savers (SOS) starts today and runs until October 20.

Georgia Martin has been a life saver for the past seven years and started patrolling beaches at just 14-years-old.

“Its very costly to keep volunteers up and running all the time and once you factor in equipment, expenses and everything else, support and donations really helps to keep us afloat,” Ms Martin said.

“Fortunately, we’ve got pretty quiet beaches here and patrolling life guards are there to prevent anything bad from happening, but if it did occur, we are fully trained to handle it.”

Ms Martin said lifeguards were always happy to answer any questions the public might have.

Regional operations manager Craig Holden said over one week of the year, the organisation focused on raising funds and highlighting all the work that lifesavers did.

“It gives people an opportunity to give a little or big donation, depending on how generous they’re feeling,” he said.

The Bundaberg region has four surf life saving clubs and monitors Agnes Water, Moore Park, Oaks Beach, Kelly’s Beach, Nielsen Park and Elliot Heads beaches and also offers roving patrols during school holidays.

To donate, visit https://sos.lifesaving.com.au/.

