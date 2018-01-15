Surf club has room with a view for events

SEA BEAN kiosk owner Kris Johnson has lost track of the number of times she's been asked whether the upstairs section of Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club was open for meals.

The Nielson Park Beach Bargara surf club opened an expressions of interest campaign in September 2016 for a restaurant to run there, and the club has now confirmed the ocean-front facility will focus operations as a function venue.

Club president John McGregor said Ms Johnson, who runs the kiosk on the bottom level of the clubhouse, was appointed functions co-ordinator after interest in the facility grew following renovations.

"We were always running the place for functions and using our members of the surf club as volunteers,” he said.

"Once we did the renovations and opened the place up and turned it into the functions centre it is now, we realised we could no longer ask our members to do that as well as patrol the beaches.”

Mr McGregor said the club was about to market the facility as a training, seminar and meeting space for businesses, groups and government agencies.

"When we built the place, on the northern end of the clubhouse we built two training rooms that are set up for running seminars or meetings with projectors and air-conditioning,” he said.

Mr McGregor joked that the stunning view probably needed to be blocked out so people attending meetings and training could focus on the task at hand.

Bundaberg Surf Lifesaving Club. Mike Knott BUN120118SURFCLUB7

"When you have a break, it's not a bad view to break the grind of a seminar,” he said.

Ms Johnson said running the kiosk meant she was regularly on the premises for queries about the venue.

"The website has been updated so functions have picked up since,” she said.

"People can download the booking form, see all the prices and get in contact with me via email through the website.”

Mr McGregor said the kitchen was suitable for event-holders to cater for their own events or employ a caterer. He said for someone to take on the facility as a full restaurant would require a kitchen refit, something no one was prepared to do during the expressions of interest period.