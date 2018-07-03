Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sandblasting.
Sandblasting. Brenda Strong
Offbeat

SUPREME COURT: Bundy firm's $14K debt claim brought to judge

Sarah Steger
by
3rd Jul 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG firm that claims it is owed more than $14,000 by a construction group has filed for the debtor company to be wound up in the Supreme Court.

Bundaberg Sandblasting Pty Ltd made an application for the winding up of L&M Constructions Group Pty Ltd on the grounds of insolvency in Brisbane on June 11.

Trading as Bay City Engineering, the Maryborough-based company allegedly owes Bundaberg Sandblasting Pty Ltd $14,145.70.

The amount was contained in an affidavit by Bundaberg Sandblasting director Wayne Denis Edwards.

"I have inspected the records of the applicant in relation to the respondent's account with the applicant,” Mr Edwards's affidavit stated.

"On April 23, 2018 the respondent was indebted to the applicant in the sum of $14,145.70, which sum was then due and payable.”

The invoice for the amount was issued on September 14, 2017.

A creditor of L&M Constructions Group, Bundaberg Sandblasting required the company to pay the owed amount within 21 days after services were provided - which it had stated in a statutory demand it presented to the debtor company on April 23.

The abrasive blasting and spray painting specialist is understood to be the largest facility north of Brisbane dedicated to a diverse range of stripping methods.

On June 7, David Orr of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsue consented to be appointed by the Supreme Court as liquidator of L&M Constructions Group Pty Ltd.

The application for winding up will be heard in Brisbane on July 16 at 9.30am.

According to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), L&M Constructions Group Pty Ltd was first registered as a company four years ago.

The corporate regulator listed the company's principle place of business as at Dundowran- about 30km north of Maryborough.

bay city engineering buncourt bundaberg sandblasting pty ltd insolvency liquidator supreme court winding up
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    SPER debt squad hits Bundaberg

    premium_icon SPER debt squad hits Bundaberg

    News A HIT squad of debt collectors have come knocking, in attempt to recover some of the region's $14 million State Penalties Enforcement Registry (SPER) debt.

    • 3rd Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    Court ruling clears council over privacy breach claim

    premium_icon Court ruling clears council over privacy breach claim

    News Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal delivers finding

    • 3rd Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    Car park a concern in turtle plan

    premium_icon Car park a concern in turtle plan

    Environment Concerns about trees being cut at Mon Repos

    • 3rd Jul 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners