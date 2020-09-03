Man from 'well-known family' applies for suppression order

A BALLINA man unsuccessfully tried to have his case kept from the press.

Anthony Christopher Macreadie appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court by videolink on remand from Clarence Correctional Centre on Monday.

The 35-year-old pleaded not guilty to observing a person in a private act without consent and armed with intent to commit indictable offence.

Defence solicitor Tenika Vakauta applied to have the case suppressed on the grounds it would cause distress or embarrassment to a defendant in criminal proceedings involving an offence of a sexual nature.

She said her client was from a "well-known family" and had two children in the area.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy said the non-publication application law had the condition of proving "exceptional circumstance".

Mr Dunlevy ruled Mr Macreadie's case did not have any circumstances which would cause the level of distress or embarrassment to go beyond the normal range in this situation.

A police brief of evidence for Mr Macreadie's case is due to be served on or before September 8.

He has other matters returning to court in Ballina on September 23.

These matters will return to Ballina Local Court on October 14.