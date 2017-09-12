Support service to help local families

"They are designed to work with families to help them adequately nurture, protect and keep their children safe.”

VULNERABLE families in Bundaberg will have better access to more intensive and specialist support services to help keep their children safely at home and out of the child protection system.

Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman announced Impact Services would receive close to $3.7 million over the next five years to set up and deliver the Bundaberg Intensive Family Support (IFS) service.

"These services are designed to provide targeted and intensive support to families before they reach crisis point and reduce the number of children and young people who need to go into care,” she said.

"They are designed to work with families to help them adequately nurture, protect and keep their children safe.”

In the two years that new services have been established, more than 5700 families across the state have been referred to an IFS service for assistance.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the IFS was an important boost that would help local families to stay together.

For more information go to www.communities .qld.gov.au.