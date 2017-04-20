Support kids with starlight

27°
20th Apr 2017 9:18 AM
STARLIGHT Children's Foundation urgently needs 2,000 to volunteers to help raise $1.3 million to support more than 33,000 seriously ill children and their families this Starlight Day around Australia.

Held nationally, Starlight Day aims to raise much-needed funds to deliver happiness to seriously ill children through Starlight's Starlight Express Room and Captain Starlight programs which are available in every children's hospital across the country.

Starlight needs more than 2,000 purple and yellow-clad volunteers on Friday, 5 May, 2017 to hit the streets selling Starlight merchandise and collecting donations in central business districts and train stations across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

Individuals, schools, universities and community groups are also invited to fundraise any time during May to help raise funds in their local community.

Starlight CEO Louise Baxter, said: "Volunteers are vital to the success of Starlight Day and taking part in Starlight Day is a fun and rewarding experience.

"Our Starlight Day volunteers bring Starlight Day to life and in turn, they help Starlight deliver fun, joy and laughter to thousands of sick kids and their families across Australia.”

Helping to raise just $39 helps Starlight power happiness in one child alone, providing them with access to Starlight's hospital programs including Captain Starlight and the Starlight Express Room.

This year Starlight will open three new Starlight Express Rooms in Sydney, Perth and Melbourne and recently opened a new room in Darwin.

Starlight Day is generously supported nationally by EB Games and is endorsed by Starlight's ambassadors including Billy Slater, Mick Fanning and Neil Perry.

Starlight relies solely on the community to deliver its Starlight Express Room and Captain Starlight programs, which distract sick kids from hospitalisation through fun, play and laughter.

For more information about fundraising and volunteering on Starlight Day, or to donate, please visit www.starlight.org.au. or join the conversation online using #StarlightDay #PowerTheHappy.

Topics:  starlight starlight children's foundation support

