SUPPORT IS KEY: Breaking down the stigma surrounding suicide

SUICIDE prevention and intervention is something Bundaberg Mental Health program manager Clarissa Schmierer deals with daily.

With the Bundaberg region's standardised rate of suicide far greater than Australia's, Ms Schmierer said it was important to remember Bundaberg's demographics when comparing the two.

"Our statistics are high and our demographic sits on par with that - but with our statistics is action," she said.

"We respond to individuals or support them on a daily basis. There are a number of agencies which have become active, both within Queensland Health and non-for-profit organisations."

Ms Schmierer said while suicide and mental health cases were very much individual and treated as such, contributing factors in the Bundaberg region may include the area's low socio-economic demographics and high unemployment.

"Then you have to consider substance misuse," she said.

She said people in distress without good support might make the decision to ended their life, which was why intervention and prevention programs were essential.

Ms Schmierer said better literacy, response efforts and community awareness were paramount in preventing suicide.

"It's important that people have the courage to ask some difficult questions," she said.

"It's something that everyone should be involved in.

"The whole idea is to de-stigmatise the issue."

She said not all people were resilient and it was OK to not feel well and need help.

In addition to supporting organisations like Headspace, Queensland Health provides Emergency Department nurses and doctors with suicide risk assessment training.

Ms Schmierer said mental health first aid programs were excellent and typically helped neighbours and services clubs identify and pinpoint people who needed help in the right direction.

Dan Banos, a senior psychologist, who has been involved in programs like Rural Minds said "we all have a role to play".

He said changes to someone's self and lifestyle might indicate a need for support.

"Sleeplessness, an increase in substance use, social isolation and a lack of self-care or the opposite can be signs," he said.

Some of the organisations determined to improve the region's mental health include IMPACT, IWC and Headspace.

If you or someone you know needs someone to talk to, phone Lifeline on 131114.