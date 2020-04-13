Support for hospital staff keeps coming

IN TOUGH times community spirit shines and that is certainly the case in Bundaberg.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has been overwhelmed by the kindness shown by the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

A couple of weeks ago Bundaberg Hospital was delivered a box of doughnuts by Water St Kitchen and the kind donations of goods have been flowing since then.

Domino’s has been delivering pizzas to all WBHHS units during the pandemic.

The team at Water St Kitchen again treated the hospital staff, delivering 90 chicken and quinoa salads to the hospital.

Frangipani Lane kindly donated chicken wings to the Bundaberg mental health teams to keep them fed during these trying times.

They have also been ­remembered by individual members of the community, receiving flowers, homemade goods and even a handwritten letter by eight-year-old Toby, paired with a donation of his pocket money.