Support for Adani's coalmine divides Queensland

Anti-Adani coal mine protesters invade the stage as Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (right) speaks on the campaign's first day.

Anti-Adani coal mine protesters invade the stage as Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (right) speaks on the campaign's first day. Darren England/AAP

Geoff has been working for the QT since August 2011 covering Ipswich’s rural areas. He started working for APN in January 2010 with the Chinchilla News in western Queensland after growing up on a grain farm. Geoff spends his time out of work watching far too much sport following the Reds, the Broncos and various American teams.

NO ISSUE demonstrated the Brisbane-regional split more than support for the Adani Carmichael mine.

Protesters against the mine were outside Government House when Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk spoke to Governor Paul De Jersey to call the election. They followed her throughout the first week until she declared she would veto a possible Federal government loan.

Anti-Adani protesters then moved their attention to LNP leader Tim Nicholls who had declared his support for the mine. At a Townsville leaders forum, that Ms Palaszczuk did not attend, protesters hid waiting for Mr Nicholls to speak before rushing the stage. At the same forum almost every person in attendance put their hands up when asked if they supported the mine.

Speaking on ABC's Insiders program LNP senator Matt Canavan said the mine was supported in regional areas.

"The reality is, in regional Queensland this mine is greatly supported ... Any Labor Queensland government that seeks to try and stop this project will have that hung around their heads in regional Queensland," he said.

In contrast anti-mining lobby group GetUp polled voters at four Brisbane seats finding 70% of voters in the electorates of Maiwar and Mansfield were against loaning Adani money.

GetUp's Queensland campaigner Ellen Roberts said voters in the southeast did not want the mine.

"This issue has dominated the election campaign, and it's not about to stop. Politicians from all sides need to realise the movement to stop Adani will only get bigger and more stronger until the mine is history," she said. - NewsRegional