Support close to home for cancer patients

Bargara patient Garry Kane (centre) is one of the many residents grateful to have been able to receive world-class radiation therapy treatment close to home.

IF YOU need proof that having cancer care available close to home improves your chances of beating the disease, look no further than Garry Kane.

When the Bargara man was diagnosed with prostate cancer early last year, he was reminded of a past family tragedy.

Several years ago Mr Kane's son died from bowel cancer, leaving behind a wife and daughter.

That same week Mr Kane's brother-in-law also died from the insidious disease.

As a result, he and his wife decided to retire early and move to Bargara to help care for their granddaughter.

The experience with his son changed Mr Kane and his wife's outlook on life, so when he was diagnosed with cancer he was hopeful.

"We take a positive approach to everything,” he said.

"I believe you can't worry about what you can't control.”

After having his prostate removed Mr Kane's blood tests still showed signs of cancer and he was told he would need radiation therapy treatment.

Mr Kane spoke to people who had to travel down to Brisbane for treatment and who told him it was stressful.

So he was thankful to hear Icon Group had a centre in Bundaberg.

"Travelling to Brisbane for treatment would have been too stressful for me and my wife,” Mr Kane said.

Mr Kane says he has finished his treatment and is making plans to continue regular volunteering at Bundaberg and Mater Hospital.

"Cancer is not an experience you want to go through but when you've got the support there for you and you have the comfort of knowing you can receive your care locally, it helps relieve some of the burden and the stresses involved,” he said.