Support call: International tourist numbers drop to Bundy

Tourism Industry Minister Kate Jones and a koala. Bundaberg MP David Batt is calling on Ms Jones to do more to help market the Bundy region. Warren Lynam

INTERNATIONAL visitors in Queensland spent a record $6 billion last year, a notable increase in visitor expenditure for the state.

However, the numbers weren't so good for Bundaberg, where there was a marked drop in international visitations.

"Even though international visitors make up only 7% of our local tourism market, any significant decrease can't be ignored,” Bundaberg MP David Batt said.

"Nowhere else has the same wealth of destinations as Queensland and Bundy; we have fantastic weather, pristine beaches, an abundance of fresh local produce and first-class attractions.

"Our local tourism operators and Bundaberg Tourism do a fantastic job, we have so much to offer and that's why I'm calling on Labor to spend some well-deserved money to help market our local tourism industry and showcase Bundaberg on the international stage.”

Information from the International Visitor Surveyshows Queensland's international tourist expenditure experienced an 8.6% growth since last year.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the tourism sector was growing with the government and private sector investing more than ever.

"The growth of expenditure from international education visitation to Queensland doubled the Australian average, with Queensland growth at 24.3 per cent compared to 12 per cent nationally,” Ms Jones said.

"These strong numbers across Queensland reflect the importance we put on the tourism industry.”