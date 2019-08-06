Support builds for Bundy jobs committee to help our youth

THE STATE government is placing a new intiative to take young jobseekers further in their careers with a multi-million dollar investment.

The $32 million will go towards offering free apprenticeships to those under 21, helping an estimated 60,000 young people into a trade.

The fully subsidised training will be offered in 139 apprenticeships and traineeships for industries with a high demand for workers.

Assistant Vice-Chancellor at CQU Bundaberg Luke Sinclair said he was sure the announcement would help boost interest in apprenticeships and traineeships.

"This will obviously have a strong impact in helping more young people gain the skills and experience they need for a successful career,” Mr Sinclair said.

The Premier revealed the investment into apprenticeships at yesterday's launch of the new Skills for Queensland plan, also unveiling a plan to begin regional jobs committees.

The committees will bring together local industry groups, training providers, local employers and councils to help plan local training.

Minister for Employment Shannon Fentiman said the regional jobs committees have not been finalised but will be announced in the coming months.

Mr Sinclair supported this approach.

"I think a jobs committee or combined industry reference group with Principals, business owners, CEOs and influential community stakeholders would be beneficial to help shape the focus and needs for the community,” he said.

President of the Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce Yale Morgan said a collaborative approach between government, council, educators and business would present a "significant opportunity”.

"Certainly the Chamber would be fully supportive of this initiative,” Mr Morgan said.

"I would think the Chamber would want to be involved as a representative for business and employers.”