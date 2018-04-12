Menu
The Mayoral School Chaplaincy Breakfast is on soon.
SUPPORT: Big breakfast for our chappies

12th Apr 2018 7:18 AM

THEY are known as "chappies” and provide support to students across the Bundaberg's 40 schools.

Tuesday, May 15 is your opportunity to support school chaplaincy at the Mayoral School Chaplaincy Breakfast.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said tickets were now on sale with this year's guest speaker having an interesting Bundaberg connection.

"Lachlan Smart is a remarkable young man who is following in the footsteps of Bundaberg's favourite son, pioneer aviator Bert Hinkler,” he said.

"At just 18 years old Lachlan became the youngest person to fly solo around the world in a single engine aircraft.”

The breakfast starts at 6.30am. Tickets are $37 and must be pre-purchased by May 7 at bundaberg.qld.gov.au, by calling 4130 4100 or at the Moncrieff.

