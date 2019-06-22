Support a local: Popular wine kitchen in jeopardy of closing

WINE NOT: Brierley Wines' Sue Brierley says they are putting on plenty of food this weekend to get more locals through their doors, as their kitchen is in jeopardy of being closed permanently from the end of next week.

IF YOU'RE looking to get out of Bundy this weekend, catch up with some friends or explore a little bit more of the region, why not check out Brierley Wines?

The Childers-based winery is calling for locals to visit them this weekend as their kitchen is in jeopardy of being closed permanently.

Sue Brierley said they have had the kitchen open for about 15 years and from April to October was typically busy with everyone from locals to travellers and tourists stopping by their door.

But this year has been one of the quietest winters in a long time, according to Ms Brierley.

She said the reduced number of visitors could be due to a number of factors but was concerned nonetheless with rising fees.

This weekend Ms Brierley said they will be serving up more than usual, with generous cheese platters, pea and ham soup, pork pastries, Hummus Dip served with vegetable sticks.

She said everything was home-made and paired perfectly with a nice glass of wine.

If this weekend is a success, she said they would look to increase their usual food choices.

If you would like to head along to Brierley Wines this weekend, ring ahead to book a table on 4126 1297.

The winery is at 574 Rainbows Road, Childers and open from 10am-4pm Tuesday to Sunday.