Supply chain in spotlight in Bundy business survey

A SILVER lining of the coronavirus pandemic has been the way local organisations have collaborated.

That's the view of Marcus McCormick, manager of the Bundaberg Business Enterprise Center, which, along with Bundaberg Regional Council, Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce, Bundaberg Tourism and Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers, is collecting data on the supply chain impacts facing the region in the wake of COVID-19.

Ms McCormick said supply chains was a major issue for returning businesses and the survey was about trying to pinpoint the specific challenges facing local businesses.

"Essentially what we will do is bring the data together and collate it and as a group of organisations look at it and then collectively, I guess our role and with council, is to try and advocate and get the support we might need in region to address some of those issues," he said.

"We'll do whatever we can in our own right as organisations to provide support and assist businesses but what it does is give us a bit of intelligence and I guess information that will help us speak to the state and federal governments about the support that our region needs to address the supply chain issue."

The surveys are due to be completed by Friday.

