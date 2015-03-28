Supermums with 32 children share unique bond

BIG FAMILY: The Bonell family (back, from left) Natalie, Karl, Jesse, Samuel, Katelyn, Claire, Cameron, Brooke, Sabrina, Timothy, parents Jeni and Ray Bonell and (front row from left) Nate, Eric, Damian, Rachel, Eve and Brandon.

TWO mums from opposite sides of the world forged an international bond through their unique similarity - they both have 16 children.

Jeni and Ray Bonell from Toowoomba have nine sons and seven daughters between the ages of three and 28.

Wendy and Chris Jeub from Monument, Colorado have nine daughters and seven sons between the ages of six and 34.

Three years ago the parents came together in Toowoomba and Mrs Bonell said meeting Mrs Jeub was like meeting her sister.

They have built a strong friendship over the years and last weekend the two women got together and spent a few days in Melbourne.

CATCHING UP: Making the most of their time together in Melbourne are (from left) Wendy Jeub, Jeni Bonell and Sabrina Bonell.

"It was an amazing weekend. I had the best time. Wendy was visiting her daughter who just had a baby so I thought it'd be a good chance to catch up again," Mrs Bonell said.

"We connected in 2012 and it was instant friendship. She is more like a sister than a friend and we share everything."

It was Mrs Bonell's first time on a plane and when she arrived in Melbourne the women, along with Mrs Bonell's daughter Sabrina, visited the city's sites.

They went to the aquarium, different churches, cafes and took a lot of selfies.

She said she wanted to make the most of the time she had with her long-distance friend.

2 mothers 32 children: Jenni Bonell meets her friend from Colarado.

"When you have something like having 16 children in common, it helps form a bond but it's more than that with us. It's not just about swapping family stories," she said.

"It's been great to have someone like her.

"We found we have similar ways of dealing with laundry, rosters and transport but it's great to be able to pick up tips from each other as well.

"Ultimately down the track the dream is to get everyone from all families together.

"It is wonderful to have family around you but it's very important to have good, trusted friends because they make life more beautiful."