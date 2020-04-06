Supermarket thanks rural fireys after horror season

BORILLA Rural Fire Brigade members have celebrated a tough bushfire season with a family barbecue after receiving a $500 gift card from Coles Bundaberg.

The donation is part of Coles’ commitment to provide $3 million in donations to regional and rural fire brigades across Australia, to say thank you for their efforts fighting bushfires.

As one of few Primary Producer Brigades in Queensland, the Borilla Rural Fire Brigade is primarily made up of local graziers and landowners, and acts as first responders to all fire-related incidents in the region.

Borilla Rural Fire Brigade Secretary and Treasurer Sharon Grey said the last few years had been challenging for members, and the team of more than 30 volunteers were thankful for the support from Coles.

“In late 2018, 80 per cent of our Primary Producers experienced significant property loss because of the fires, and over this past summer, at least four properties were burnt or threatened by fires,” Mrs Grey said.

Borilla Fire Warden Peter Wilson. Picture: Contributed

“So it was nice to get together and talk about how we are all coping and moving forward.”

Coles Bundaberg Store Manager Aaron Bemet said he was grateful for the work of the Borilla firefighters during this year’s harsh bushfire season.

“It’s wonderful that we’ve been able to show our support and appreciation for the volunteer firefighters by allowing them to share a BBQ together with their families,” Mr Bemet said.

“Our local firefighters are always the ones on the scene helping to save lives and houses, making an incredibly important contribution to our community — so our team is thrilled to have the opportunity to give back.”

Coles has donated $3 million worth of gift cards to around 6,000 rural fire brigades across Australia, and since November, its customers have donated more than $3.1 million to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.