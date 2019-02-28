Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dozens of jobs have been saved after four Evolve Organic cafes went into liquidation.
Dozens of jobs have been saved after four Evolve Organic cafes went into liquidation.
Business

Jobs saved as cafe chain given second life

by Thomas Morgan
28th Feb 2019 5:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOZENS of staff at four cafes in southeast Queensland have been saved from losing their jobs, after their former employer went into liquidation earlier this week.

On Tuesday, liquidators were appointed to Evolve Organic, which operated four cafes within the Market Organics stores in Clayfield, Rocklea, Ipswich and Newmarket.

In a surprising twist, rather than losing all their jobs, staff learnt that the owners of Market Organics stores would keep the cafes open and bring them in-house.

The 30 to 40 staff affected were reassured they would continue to be paid and keep their jobs.

Mirna Segal, at the Evolve Organic cafe at Rocklea in 2016, which was saved by supermarket chain Market Organics. Picture: Renae Droop
Mirna Segal, at the Evolve Organic cafe at Rocklea in 2016, which was saved by supermarket chain Market Organics. Picture: Renae Droop

Each Market Organic supermarket has an Evolve Organic café, which specialised in organic, plant-based foods.

Market Organics founders Samantha and Johan Gelderblon said the decision to keep the cafes would save between 30 to 40 jobs.

"As soon as we heard, we went around to all the staff and said 'Don't worry, we'll take you on immediately,'" Mrs Gelderblon said.

The cafes have been rebranded to Market Organics Cafe to reflect the change, but Mrs Gelderblon said they would still cater to their loyal followers.

"Our customers really love the cafes and they really love the produce."

The couple first founded their supermarket chain in Rocklea in 2016 and only this year opened their fourth store in Newmarket.

The interior of the former Evolve Organic Cafe in Newmarket, now known as Market Organics Cafe. Photo: Mark Cranitch.
The interior of the former Evolve Organic Cafe in Newmarket, now known as Market Organics Cafe. Photo: Mark Cranitch.

SM Solvency Accountant partner Brendan Nixon, who is overseeing the liquidation of Evolve Organic, said he found the case unusual.

Mr Nixon said he would be investigating whether there was any potential value to those cafes, and whether the directors were actually justified in liquidating the business.

More Stories

editors picks evolve organic ipswich jobs liquidation rocklea south east

Top Stories

    Gun-wielding dad's crime spree ends in 'dangerous' CBD chase

    premium_icon Gun-wielding dad's crime spree ends in 'dangerous' CBD chase

    Crime A FATHER of four whose nine-hour crime spree ended with a high-speed police chase through Bundy's CBD has been sentenced to five and a half years' jail.

    Bundy forecast: Up to 50mm on radar in coming days

    premium_icon Bundy forecast: Up to 50mm on radar in coming days

    News However, BoM's prediction is for lower totals

    Uber slammed for 'Americanising' driver wages

    premium_icon Uber slammed for 'Americanising' driver wages

    News Union questions Uber Australia's new wage-increase tactic

    Bundy's deadliest road set for $6m upgrade

    premium_icon Bundy's deadliest road set for $6m upgrade

    Politics Funding has arrived for the Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd