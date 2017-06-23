Supermarket recalling glasses from sale

Glasses have been recalled from sale.

WOOLWORTHS is recalling Inspire Glass Tumbler large and small four packssold from July 10 last year and May 25.

Woolworths is recalling these products as there is the potential for the glass to break during normal use, which may result in injury.

Consumers should return the product to their nearest Woolworths or Safeway Supermarket for a full refund. Medical attention should be sought in the case of injury.

Customers should note that no other products are affected by this recall.

Woolworths takes product safety seriously and apologises for any inconvenience caused by this recall.

Customers can call the toll-free customer service number for more information on 1800 103 515.