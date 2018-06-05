Supermarket giant's legal action against Bundy road block

NOT RIGHT: Aldi has launched legal action after its approval conditions prohibited vehicles from turning right from Takalvan St.

SUPERMARKET giant Aldi is locked in a legal battle with the state government and Bundaberg Regional Council, appealing access conditions imposed on its bid to relocate its Avoca store.

The documents lodged by Aldi in the Planning and Environment Court last week show the supermarket chain is fighting the conditions, made at the direction of the Department Of State Development, Manufacturing,Infrastructure And Planning, which prohibits vehicles turning right into the future store from Takalvan St.

In November, Aldi lodged a development application to relocate its store from the corner of Johnson and Bolewski to a site currently occupied by the Tropical Gardens Motor Inn, positioning Aldi directly across from Coles at Stockland Kensington.

The development was approved in February but now Aldi is not fighting conditions of the approval, which limits access to left-in/left-out only, after the state planning department determined the proposed right turn entry would detrimentally impact on the safety and efficiency of the state-controlled Takalvan St, which has a70km/h speed limit and is a high volume road and designated limited access road under the Transport Infrastructure Act 1994.

But Aldi are arguing the conditions were "not relevant to, and are an unreasonable imposition on the development, or not reasonably required in respect of the development".

"The appellant (Aldi) has demonstrated that the proposed access will operate in a safe and efficient manner and will not create a safety hazard for existing users of the state-controlled road network or result in worsening of the operating conditions associated with vehicle movements on the state-controlled road network," the appeal states.

While the appeal lists the council and the state government department as the respondents, a council spokesman said the council was aware an appeal had been lodged against certain conditions imposed by referral agency the Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning.

"Council, as assessment manager of the application, is obliged to include referral agency decisions and cannot alter them in any way," he said.

An Aldi Australia spokesperson said Aldi was granted development approval to build a store in Bundaberg, however there were certain conditions regarding limited access that it considered to be unreasonable and are hopeful of a positive outcome.