Supermarket giant could take over two Gympie hotels

L-R: UNDER CONTRACT: The Phoenix Hotel and Southside Jockey Club could be bought over by Woolworths. Philippe Coquerand

WOOLWORTHS was this week remaining tight lipped on its reported purchase of two Gympie hotels, the Phoenix and the Jockey Club.

The two hotels are owned by Star Hotels, one of Queensland's largest independently owned and operated pub and liquor retail groups with a portfolio of 18 licensed venues, 46 retail liquor outlets and six accommodation venues.

Speculation has been rife among patrons with some questioning whether Dan Murphy's or BWS would also now be opened in Gympie if Woolworths was increasing its presence in the local liquor industry.

A source revealed Star Hotels had contacted hotel employees and advised them of the sale.

"Basically we are under contract and are being taken over," the source at one hotel said.

"We were told that a big company was looking at purchasing us, and a lot of people believe it could be Woolworths.

"All employees have been told their job is safe and secure and they're relieved to know that.

"It's business as per usual."

Resident and pub patron Thomas Thorpe (also known as Tommy) said he would love to see a Dan Murphy's established in Gympie.

"It'd be quite beneficial having a Dan Murphy's here because it would increase jobs and they would keep prices down across all liquor stores," Mr Thorpe said.

"I would support the idea."

The Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group (ALHG) is 75 per cent owned by Woolworths and is in charge of "acquiring, redeveloping, and refurbishing" venues to optimise its portfolio.

The company employs more than 15,000 people across Australia at more than 300 licensed venues, and has more than 550 retail liquor outlets. Settlement could take months.

ALHG general manager David Curry said: "We don't make any comments on acquisitions until settlement is confirmed.