Supermarket dropping $1 milk 'bittersweet' news for farmers

BITTERSWEET NEWS: Corndale dairy farmer Ken Bryant said he's happy Woolworths have removed $1 per litre milk from their shelves, but knows local Norco producers will continue to struggle until Coles does the same. Doug Eaton

FOR nearly eight years Corndale dairy farmer Ken Bryant has been waiting to see which of the big supermarkets would be the first to "have the gumption to increase the milk price to its true value".

His patience has finally been rewarded, with Woolworths announcing they are ceasing the sale of $1 a litre milk and the additional money will flow back directly to farmers.

Woolworths announced today it would indefinitely extend its milk 'drought levy', fixing its own-brand milk to $1.10 per litre. The extra 10 cents will be passed back to farmers via processors.

However Woolworths' direct competitor Coles has hit back at the announcement, saying the supermarket giant "knows many customers in Australia face cost of living pressures and doesn't want them to be disadvantaged through price increases".

"Coles is seeking a long-term solution that does not disadvantage our customers and supports our dairy farmers," a Coles spokesperson said.

"In the meantime, Coles will continue to look at ways to support Australian farmers, including by collecting customer donations at our supermarket registers nationally from Monday February 25, until further notice."

Aldi Australia managing director Oliver Bongardt said while they will continue to offer their $1 per litre branded milk, the company hopes "milk processors deal fairly with primary producers by paying sustainable prices".

Mr Bryant said while it was "fantastic" to hear Woolworths was leading the charge in removing $1 per litre milk, the news was bittersweet for local Norco producers.

"We, as dairy farmers, have been calling for the end of $1 milk since 2011. For eight years we've been saying it's unsustainable for the dairy industry, so it's good one of the big supermarkets have taken the lead," Mr Bryant said.

"However for me personally, as a Norco farmer, we don't supply Woolworths. We supply Coles, who have not announced plans to remove their $1 a litre milk, which is extremely disappointing.

"What we want to see is Coles and Aldi to follow Woolies' lead and do the right thing for Aussie farmers."

Mr Bryant said it was "absurd" the other two big supermarkets had not taken the opportunity to show they support dairy farmers by raising the price of milk.

"They're not doing the right thing," he said.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said while it was good Woolworths has ceased selling $1 milk, he believes "there is still much more to be done".

"The $1 milk has hurt our local dairy farmers. Selling milk cheaper than water devalues the product and the work farmers put into it," he said.

"All supermarkets should pay a fair price for all dairy - this includes cheese and yoghurt, not just fresh milk, which is a small fraction of the market."

Minister for Primary Industries Niall Blair said he was disappointed to see the other big retailers continue to sell $1 per litre milk.

"This is not the Australian way. This is not how we support our hard-working producers. The sector can do more and today Woolworths are demonstrating that they will," Mr Blair said.

"Woolworths has shown leadership today and I now call on the boards of the other major retailers, Coles and Aldi, to take a leaf out of Woolworths' book and consider the entire dairy supply chain."