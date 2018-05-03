Menu
FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: Spiderman, Deadpool, The Flash and Dr Strange at Shop 85 in Bourbong Street.
Superheroes ready to hand out free comic books in Bundy

Crystal Jones
3rd May 2018 4:09 PM

THE Bundaberg CBD will resemble a superhero movie set this Saturday and it's all in the name of good old-fashioned free fun.

Shop 85 Ink will hold a free comic book day at their Bourbong St store from 12-2pm.

Shop 85's Rachel Antrobus said the shop was working hand-in-hand with Cosplay Queensland to bring the event to Bundaberg for the very first time.

"We have 1000 free comics to hand out, adding to the day we are offering a free raffle to be in the chance to win a Lady Loki statue,” she said.

"We are all about bringing vibrations back to the hearts of Bundaberg in the heart of Bundaberg.”

Anyone attending the event will have the option of cosplaying as their favourite movie, cartoon or book character or having photos with those who are dressed up.

There will be a range of different comic book titles and editions on offer, with cover titles unknown at this stage.

Everyone is welcome and Shop 85 Ink is located at 71 Bourbong St.

The store sells comic books, alternative fashions and jewellery as well as housing tattoo artists and a barber.

Cosplay is a combination of the words "costume” and "play” and involves dressing as your favourite character.

The hobby has become a hit across the globe with the Bundaberg region being home to many a keen cosplayer.

