BoM has issued storm warnings for a large part of Queensland. Bundaberg is currently in the storms possible warning area.
Weather

Supercell warning: Bundy could be hit by severe storms

29th Oct 2018 1:15 PM

POSSIBLE severe thunderstorms have been forecast for a large area of Queensland, including the Bundaberg region, this afternoon.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Mark Trenorden said severe storms could potentially hit the Rum City later in the afternoon.

His comments come after the Higgins Storm Chasing site said there "was likely to be a few supercells around" much of the state.

"Storms on Monday will have the potential to do significant damage," the site said.

Mr Trenorden said a couple of storms were already showing on the radar to the south of Bundaberg.

He said it was likely the most severe storms would be further inland of Bundaberg.

Rainfall would be variable and dependent on when the storms hit.

The bureau has this morning Tweeted a warning for the forecast thunderstorm area.

Severe storms, damaging winds and hail are part of the warning. Bundaberg is in the possible area.

The weatherzone.com.au predicts between 5mm and 10mm rainfall for Bundaberg.

Mr Trenorden said the storms were caused by the high humidity and a upper level trough.

Bundaberg News Mail

