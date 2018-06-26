Supercars team is coming to Rum City

Garth Tander, the Garry Rogers Motorsport team and Bundy's Mason Barbera are coming to Bundaberg for a day of meeting and greeting on July 2.

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg revheads will be in for a treat next month in the Rum City.

Supercars team Garry Rogers Motorsport is coming to visit on July 2, taking a detour to Bundaberg to visit fans before competing in the next round of the series in Townsville the following weekend.

In a region coup, Supercar drivers Garth Tander and James Golding are coming as well as Dunlop Super 2 Series driver Chris Pither and owners Garry and Barry Rogers.

The day was organised by the team as a way to celebrate Bundy, which is the home to their other Dunlop Super 2 Series driver Mason Barbera.

The Bundy driver is in his second year with the team and will also be there on the day.

"What Garry and Barry are doing and the team is to bring Bundaberg into the fact that we've got a driver here that is part of Bundy,” organiser Jo Marshall said.

"They want to support Bundy as well and put money into wonderful charities.”

There will be two major events on the day with an open day in the afternoon for all fans and a formal dinner at night at The Waves Sports Club.

Starting at 3pm, fans can meet the drivers and view the cars and transporters that go to every event.

There will also be an autograph session with all drivers and the chance to enter raffles for motorsport events that are once-in-a -lifetime.

This includes a hot lap at Queensland Raceway and tickets to the Supercars event there later that month.

There will also be auctions held at the open day.

The formal dinner will also have other auctions and raffles with all drivers attending.

All funds raised will go back into the community through charities in Bundaberg.

There are still tickets available for the formal dinner, which starts at 6.30pm.

To book or for more information head to the Mason Barbera Racing page on Facebook.