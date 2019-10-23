Supercars star takes time out for mate during tough time

Bundaberg's Kel Treseder with Scott McLaughlin in the kart. The Peter Brock Trophy is also there after McLaughlin won it earlier this month.

Bundaberg's Kel Treseder with Scott McLaughlin in the kart. The Peter Brock Trophy is also there after McLaughlin won it earlier this month. Kel Treseder

MOTORSPORT:In one of the toughest weeks of Supercars driver Scott McLaughlin's life, he still had time to be there for his Bundaberg friend Kel Treseder.

McLaughlin last Sunday, while waiting to find out if he remained a Bathurst 1000 winner, took time out to be the godfather to Kel's son Tommy in Brisbane.

The DJR Team Penske driver and current Supercars champion won the Great Race on October 13 but it was provisional after stewards opened up an inquiry following an incident on lap 135.

Fabian Coulthard, his teammate, slowed his car down under team orders before a safety car, to allow Scott McLaughlin and Jamie Whincup, from the Red Bull Holden Racing Team, to gain an advantage as they pitted for fuel.

It also helped Coulthard avoid double stacking for when he pitted while compromising the races of others behind him.

But while an investigation would take the full attention of others, McLaughlin didn't let it impact him.

"He's now a godfather to Tommy," Treseder said.

"It's one thing Scott wouldn't miss for the world and he didn't let it get to him.

"But he got a fair few calls after it about what was happening."

The news was good for McLaughlin in the end as despite the Confederation of Australian Motorsport finding his team and Coulthard guilty of employing team tactics he was able to keep the win.

The team got fined $250,000, with $150,000 suspended, and Coulthard got moved to 21st in the race.

"Personally he's had a rough week, he didn't know what was going to happen," Treseder said.

"He remained positive and just looked in his own mirror and reflected on it.

"But he did go from the high of winning it all to then the uncertainty of losing it."

Treseder spent Saturday as well with him, racing karts as both prepare for the Gold Coast 600 this weekend at Surfers Paradise.

The Aussie Racing Car driver will compete in that series while McLaughlin competes in Supercars.

He has made sure McLaughlin remained focused and didn't listen or read to what is happening on social media.

"We had a conversation, I said to him 'don't read it, don't f-----g read it,'" he said.

"But Fabian has had the worst out of it, not only is he having a bad year and getting smoked, he copping a lot on social media."

Treseder said people should really think about what they post because it just impact lives.

He hopes that by the time everyone goes racing this weekend, the focus can be on that.