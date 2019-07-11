Supercars runs out of gas at Phillip Island

Phillip Island is set to lost its spot on the Supercars calendar. Picture: Getty Images

PHILLIP Island is set to lose its spot on the Supercars calendar next year as the series looks to condense the number of races across the championship season.

One of four Victorian races on the calendar, it's understood Phillip Island has become the casualty in an event cull that is also being driven by teams to reduce travel costs.

There is also speculation about the future of the Winton event, but it's believed Supercars is still in discussions with state government tourism arm Visit Victoria to secure support to keep the regional event in the series.

This year's season features 15 races, opening with the Adelaide 500 and closing with the Newcastle 500, but teams and series chiefs think that number is too high.

The fast, sweeping and picturesque Phillip Island circuit is a favourite among drivers from a racing perspective, but it is not a winner commercially for Supercars.

The high cost of hiring the venue combined with the difficulty attracting large crowds due to the distance from Melbourne have not made it financially viable.

The Adelaide 500 has already been confirmed as the season opener again for 2020, while the dates for the Formula One Australian Grand Prix - where Supercars is the key support act - have been locked in (March 12-15).

Adelaide will again kick off the Supercars season next year. Picture: AAP

It's expected Sandown will retain its place as one of the three endurance races on the calendar, despite the ever-present spectre of the multi-purpose racing venue being sold off for development.

The Sandown event has this year shifted from its traditional place as a lead-in race for Bathurst and is now the closing endurance event in November.