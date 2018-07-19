Supercars 'joker' can laugh being in fine form

Supercars driver David Reynolds savours his victory in Darwin during his impressive season so far.

Supercars driver David Reynolds savours his victory in Darwin during his impressive season so far. EDGE Photographics/Mark Horsburg

PERSONALITY-charged David Reynolds fittingly laughs his approval when reminded about his "joker'' reputation in the Supercars championship.

Preparing for this weekend's Ipswich SuperSprint round at Queensland Raceway, Reynolds is comfortable with that image.

"It's better than being a boring bloke,'' the Albury-born speedster said.

"I'm just trying to be myself.

"One thing for me is to have a good laugh and enjoy myself and then to make other people enjoy it around me.

"That's what I try and do it for. And if the sport loves it, I'm all for it.

"It is racing cars but there's also personality that goes with it.

"Funny comments and good times and I try to include as many people as I can.''

Sitting third in this year's championship, Reynolds is the first to admit he's surprised to be among the big guns heading into the Ipswich round at this year's Supercars championships.

"I'm in the good group of kids aren't I,'' he said.

"The top five are some of the best drivers in the field so we're going good.''

Having already amassed 1646 points with the Erebus team, Reynolds is well placed behind leaders Scott McLaughlin (2033) and Shane van Gisbergen (1902).

"Extremely happy how the whole year is going,'' Reynolds said, reflecting on his progress the past two seasons.

"It's been better than I've expected when you look at what I did on the team in 2016 - just one podium.

"Then in 2017, I think we had three podiums, one win (finishing seventh overall). And we won Bathurst, which is head and shoulders above any other race there is.

"But this year, we're just over halfway through and I think I've had seven podiums so far.''

Reynolds was full of praise for the Holden Commodore prepared by his Erebus Penrite Racing team.

"We're one of the smallest teams in pit lane,'' he said.

"We've only got 22 staff and Red Bull have 45, 50 staff. They are twice as big as us.''

Reynolds said winning the Bathurst 1000 late last year was one of the catalysts for a more confident, consistent approach so far this year.

"It's continuity. We've got the same group of people and evolution of the car,'' Reynolds said.

"The car does most of the work and you've got to put the hard work into the car to make it better than everyone.

"From when I started, I don't think I drive any different or better or worse.

"I try and drive the same year in, year out. It's just the machinery and the team around me that makes it all happen.

"Bathurst was the start of the evolution, if you can track our performance from Sandown, Bathurst onwards.''

During the team's terrific start to this year, Reynolds said winning in Darwin "was exceptionally special'' and Phillip Island "was a good turning point''.

Away from the track, Melbourne-based Reynolds enjoys travelling with his girlfriend, watching movies and kickboxing.

Tickets to this weekend's Ipswich SuperSprint round are available at ticketek.com.au

Supercars battle

This weekend's round 9 of the Supercars Championship at Queensland Raceway features races 19 (120km) and 20 (200km).

Current top 5 in championship standings: 1. Scott McLaughlin (Falcon) 2033 points, 2. Shane van Gisbergen (Commodore) 1902, 3. David Reynolds (Commodore) 1646, 4. Jamie Whincup (Commodore) 1630, 5. Craig Lowndes (Commodore) 1602.

Ladbrokes odds for Saturday winner: 2.75 Scott McLaughlin; 3.00 Jamie Whincup; 3.50 Shane van Gisbergen; 8.00 David Reynolds; 12.00 Craig Lowndes; 15.00 Fabian Coulthard; 26.00 Rick Kelly; 34.00 Michael Caruso; 41.00 Mark Winterbottom, Tim Slade; 51.00 Cameron Waters, Chaz Mostert, Nick Percat; 67.00 Garth Tander, James Courtney, Scott Pye; 81.00 Anton Pasquale, Will Davison; 101.00 Andre Heimgartner; 251.00 Jack Le Brocq, Lee Holdsworth, Richie Stanway; 501.00 James Golding, Kurt Kostecki, Todd Hazelwood.