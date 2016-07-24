Menu
Craig Lowndes has announces his retirement.
Motor Sports

Supercars legend to hang up his helmet

by James Phelps
6th Jul 2018 10:39 AM

CRAIG Lowndes' Supercars career will end this year, with the V8 legend announcing on Friday that he would retire at the end of the season.

Speaking at the Townsville 400, the Holden legend said  he would hang up his helmet after the Newcastle 500 in November.

"I've always said there are two key factors keeping me racing and those are my motivation to keep getting up and doing what I love and my competitiveness, and for me, nothing has changed,'' Lowndes said.

"But at the same time I want to make sure I finish my last full-time season with some strong results in the bag and after this year's results so far Roland Dane (Triple Eight Race Engineering) and I came to the decision between us that this will be my last full season behind the wheel.''

The three-time series champion will walk away after 21 seasons as a full-time driver.

Lowndes is a six-time Bathurst winner.
Lowndes, 44, will continue his bid to equal Peter Brock's Bathurst winning record of nine,  forging on as an endurance driver.

"I definitely won't be pursuing a drive with any other teams in Supercars,'' said Lowndes, a six-time winner at  Bathurst.

"I'll be staying with Triple Eight and I'm looking forward to an exciting new chapter as an ambassador for the team and of course co-driving with Triple Eight in the enduros.

Thanks for the memories, Lowndesy.
"I'm also pleased to announce that I'll be joining the broadcast team, which is something I'm really looking forward to. It's not the last time you'll see this grin in pit lane.

"I've also always said I'd love to go and do more racing overseas and in different categories.

"Le Mans is definitely on the bucket list and hopefully this will enable me to go and do that, which Roland and the team will be supportive of."

