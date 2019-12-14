Super Trouper cast for show

PLAYHOUSE: Jennifer Ritchie will play the part of Donna in Mamma Mia.

SET to the globally beloved music by ABBA, Bundaberg audiences will be treated to the iconic jukebox musical Mamma Mia at the Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre in the new year.

With 77 people auditioning for the iconic production Mamma Mia at the Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre the cast has been selected for the local theatre’s first show of 2020, and it’s sure to impress.

Director Rebecca Hutchins is at the helm of the theatre’s 474th production, which will run for 12 shows come March.

Jennifer Ritchie will embody Donna alongside Jedidah Morley as Rosie, Christie McLucas as Tanya and Taylah Halpin as Sophie.

While the shows leading men are Michael Dart as Sam, Anthonie Meerman as Bill, Nigel Dick as Harry and Andy McLucas as Sky.

Doing back to back productions, Ms Ritchie’s love for ABBA and the theatre meant there was nothing going to stop her auditioning for the role of Donna.

Having grown up listening to ABBA music, she said one of her favourite songs was Waterloo, but the tune which got her the part, for the proudly independent character of Donna, was The Winner Takes It All.

In addition to the music and dances, which are sure to have audiences tapping their feet, Ms Ritchie said she was looking forward to the costumes.

This is Ms Ritchie’s third musical and fourth production at the Playhouse and she said it was unlike any previous theatre she’d been a part of because it was supportive and very inclusive.

Still currently working as the director for the sold-out Mary Poppins, Ms Hutchins said the style for Mamma Mia would be vastly different, keeping the audience and cast engaged and excited.

Like most people, Ms Hutchins said the infectious ABBA music was what drew her to the show and create something that they’ve never done before.

She said the production would see a lot of great talent stepping into the spotlight, with a wave of young male singers taking the stage.

Ms Hutchins said they had 19 men in the show which was fantastic for the organisation; something she thought might be due to the Playhouse’s Les Miserables.

Whether you remember ABBA from Eurovision or the recent films, they said everyone has their own sense of nostalgia when it comes to the Swedish supergroup.

You can book tickets to the Playhouse’s show Mamma Mia from Sunday, March 1 at 10am.