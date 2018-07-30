SUPER SUPPORT: Bay products, coach, back a Wide Bay club

ITOP TIER: Could the Wide Bay sustain an Intrust Super Cup club? The idea has some support.

LEAGUE: One of the smartest minds in the Intrust Super Cup has thrown his support behind a future Wide Bay franchise.

Moments after Sunshine Coast Falcons mentor Craig Ingebrigtsen orchestrated a remarkable come-from-behind, 15-14 win against Northern Pride at Stafford Park, the veteran coach put his support behind a Wide Bay presence in the country's premier second tier rugby league competition.

"Put one in next year, I'm looking for a coaching job,” Ingebrigtsen quipped.

"The answers is yes, and I think we do need to do it.

"Our local leagues are really faltering at the moment.

Ours are at the Sunny Coast, the Brisbane competition isn't as good as it used to be, your local competition, I don't know too much about, but we need to embrace the area. The more higher level footy we get, the better our grass roots are going to be, and people will want to play at that level.”

A Wide Bay franchise, which would represent Bundaberg, Fraser Coast, and potentially the Burnett, appears to be a long way off.

QRL Major Competitions Manager Dave Maiden said the region would have to raise $1.2 million per year to support an Intrust Super Cup club - and that's before player pools are considered.

"There is a concern as well that the player numbers are not there to support a Wide Bay club as they would impact the current Intrust Super Cup clubs the Sunshine Coast Falcons and Central Queensland Capras,” he said.

Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland questioned whether the region could sustain the financial burden of such a team.

Two former Hervey Bay juniors played when the Intrust Super Cup featured at the Fraser Coast for the second time in a fortnight.

Falcons utility Sam Burns and Pride forward David Murphy both played their junior footy at the Seagulls, before moving away from the region and pursuing professional rugby league careers. Both were supportive of the idea, particularly with a regional approach.

"100 per cent,” Burns said.

"I know for a fact there is a lot of talent in this region. With a lot of training, the right coaches, and everything like that, the right process, there definitely is an opportunity for the Wide Bay region to get a team together.”

Murphy added: "I reckon there's scope including Hervey Bay and Bundy. I don't think the Bay would be big enough to hold an ISC team or the funds - it's pricey to break even.

"But if you get Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Childers and Maryborough together I think it can work.”