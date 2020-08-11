‘Super stoked’: Family holiday house brings home award

Corymbia by Maiden Homes has won a prize at the Master Builders Construction awards.

AGNES WATER building company Maiden Homes prides itself on custom building homes to suit whatever budget its clients come with.

It’s how they managed to create the property Corymbia on a mid-range budget yet still make the house feel a million dollars.

The efforts haven’t gone unnoticed, with the house winning the award for Individual Home $451,000 – $550,000 at the Master Builders Wide Bay Burnett awards last week.

Maiden Homes’ Angela Clarke said the award was a privilege for the business.

“It’s our second year in a row we’ve entered as a company and the seocnd year we’ve walked away with an award,” Mrs Clarke said.

“We’re super stoked, we’re super proud of what we’re building and designing and the price range we’re able to give to the people.”

The house itself was named after the Corymbia Eucalyptus that surrounds the home built in the sought after 1770 Sunrise Estate.

“We had some clients who were Brisbane based and they came to us and wanted to build a holiday house,” Mrs Clarke said.

“They wanted it to be for a family of four but essentially so that families or friends could come and visit.”

The house is designed so each bedroom has it’s own bathroom, allowing each person to have their own space within the home.

Maiden Homes is no stranger to the 1770 Sunrise Estate, with its team having lived in the area for 14 years and operated as Maiden Homes for seven.

“We’re quite familiar with the location with the build and the requirements,” Mrs Clarke said.

“It’s not just like building a residential house.”

She said a combination of the finishes of the build, the location and the craftsmanship were what she believe landed them the award.

“We’re a small family run business, all our chippies are local Agnes people,” Mrs Clarke said.

“It’s something they should be proud of, everybody does their bit.”

She said the award was for the entire company as a whole.

“We’re really proud of our team,” she said.

“It gives you the inspiration to keep on going.

“You really are doing something good and people are loving what we’re doing.”