Super moon and high tides make for perfect fishing

HIGH TIDE: The Cameron family, Brett, Roy, Rory and Anna, ready to hit the Burnett River ahead of tonight's super moon. Ben Turnbull

TONIGHT the skies of Bundaberg will be brighter than usual as there will be a super full moon.

It's the first full moon for the year and is also known as the wolf moon, named after howling wolves in North America.

A super full moon isn't actually brighter but they appear between 12 per cent to 14 per cent bigger than normal.

With this type of moon phase, the tides around Bundaberg will be higher than normal during the next two days.

This morning the high tide reached 3.55m at Burnett Heads and tomorrow's high tide expected to peak at 3.58m tomorrow morning.

Fishing expert Tim Mulhall from Tackle World Bundaberg said the high tides were just what the river needed to flush saltwater into the freshwater.

Mr Mulhall said these first tides for the year were only marginally bigger and were nothing to be worried about.

"The big tides push the salt up the river system,” he said.

"This will help replenish the fish stock in our river.”

Mr Mulhall said fish, including bream, whiting, flathead and mangrove, would travel in with the tides over two or three days.

He said the rain that hit the region on October came at the right time and didn't hamper the Christmas fishing period.

"If the October rain had come during December is would have ruined Christmas fishing,” Mr Mulhall said.

"But it has had time and the conditions have all come good.”

Bundaberg's Cameron family hit the Burnett River this water to sink a line or two to hopefully catch a big one during the period of ideal fishing

There will be two full moons this month, the next on January 31.

As it is the second full moon in a calendar month, it will be what is known as a blue moon.

HIGH TIDES

Today

8.39am 3.55m

8.59pm 2.78m

Tomorrow

9.28am 3.58m

9.49pm 2.76m

Thursday

10.16am 3.52m

10.38pm 2.70m