Super for housing has flaws

Bundy Homes Michael Randall says letting young people dip into their super to pay for house deposits is a double-edged sword.

PUTTING a stop to foreign investors buying homes and not living in them and reviewing negative gearing practices could help curb Australia's housing affordability problem, says Bundy Homes' Michael Randall.

Letting young people dip into their super to pay for house deposits has dominated the conversation this week with the debate dividing the Federal Government.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has signalled his disapproval of the proposal while Resources Minister Matt Canavan and former prime minister Tony Abbott have publicly backed it.

Mr Randall said if it was up to him, the proposal would not go ahead.

"It lets people unlock some of their super now but if something happens, from a marriage breakdown to a rapid downturn in the economy, they could get to their retirement years and not have any super,” he said.

"You lose all the compounding interest in superannuation if you dive into it now.”

Mr Randall said instead, the government should focus on stopping foreign investors snapping up properties and not living in them and look more closely at negative gearing.

"In the capital cities negative gearing is still very popular and that can artificially inflate the cost of housing,” he said.

"You can't just retrospectively stop negative gearing because that would just kill the economy.

"But it is an issue because investors drive the cost of housing up and make it unaffordable.”

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said superannuation was meant to provide for Australians in retirement and changing that could open a Pandora's box.

"Many Australians, including my family - not just people looking to invest in their first home - have been through tough times, drought, crop failure and illness are just some examples,” Mr Pitt said.

"Access to their superannuation during these times could have been a godsend.

"The rules around access for other than retirement purposes are robust for a very good reason.”

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson said housing affordability was a complex issue and all possible policy options should be considered.

"Both negative gearing and the capital gains tax discount are widely considered to have increased demand for housing, pushing up prices,” she said.

"That's reason enough for both to be at least examined to see if changes would widen affordability.

"Superannuation was always meant to be off limits until needed for retirement income.”