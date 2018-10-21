Super cell heading our way amid warnings of flooding, hail

CURRENTLY, a supercell is moving towards Gin Gin with the threat of very large hail and destructive winds.

Severe thunderstorms have cleared the far southeast, however further development may occur along the southern border ranges later this evening.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones over the next several hours in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts. Locations which may be affected include Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Fraser Island, Biloela, Blackwater, Taroom, Monto, Rolleston, Baralaba, Calliope, Mount Morgan and Rainbow Beach.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce destructive winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and very large hailstones over the next several hours in parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett district.

Locations which may be affected include Bundaberg and Gin Gin.

Earlier this afternoon:

106km/h wind gust was reported at Toowoomba at 1:20pm

91km/h wind gust was reported at Oakey at 1:10pm

96km/h wind gust at Gatton at 2:07pm

2-3cm hail was reported northeast of Boonah

Golf Ball size hail (~4cm) was reported at Aspley

56mm of rain was recorded at Bundamba (Ipswich area) in 30 minute

42mm of rain was recorded at Mount Tamborine in 15 minutes, 73m within an hour.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 9:15 pm.

If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area.

