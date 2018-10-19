Super brewery to bring 350 new jobs to region

NEW PROJECT BREWING: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks managing director John McLean and Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt announce new custom-built brewery to begin construction in 2020.

A NEW brewery will bring at least 350 jobs to the region as Bundaberg Brewed Drinks expands to meet growing demand.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks managing director John McLean today announced the popular brewing company would build a $156 million super brewery to meet growth predictions in coming years.

The brewing company is receiving $19 million in government funding for the project as part of the Regional Growth Fund, which provides grants for major transformational projects that support the creation of regional jobs and long-term economic growth.

"That (the funding) will give us the ability to remain in Bundaberg, to secure our brewery as we go forward and to employ and grow as we need," Mr McLean said.

He said the company always wanted to remain in Bundaberg but expensive transportation costs were a factor considered when planning the expansion.

"We always looked at putting the brewery in Bundaberg but there is a lot of transportation costs and this just really helps to cement remaining local," he said.

"The Bundaberg region has given us so much over the years - it's great to be able to stay here."

The company currently has 8 employees working for the project and will expand to at least 213 jobs in construction and 147 ongoing jobs once completed.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the expansion was, to the best of his knowledge, the biggest project to be built in the district.

"It is a huge project - it will drive hundreds of jobs directly and thousands of jobs indirectly with support from the federal government," Mr Pitt said.

He said Bundaberg Brewed Drinks secured the grant on the back of its national and international success over the past 50 years that continues to grow year on year.

"They've just had their 50th anniversary, they're a local family-owned company, they employ hundreds of local people and I can tell you as a former assistant trade minister that they're product is right around the world," he said.

The company is currently in negotiations over land for the new brewery and will start employing in the lead up to the start of construction in 2020.