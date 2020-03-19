Super brewery given development approval

The development of a new super brewery has been approved by Bundaberg Regional Council, with the major expansion expected to generate more than 170 local jobs over ten years.

The Bundaberg Brewed Drinks development has been earmarked for construction on the corner of Kay McDuff Drive and the Bundaberg Ring Road.

Council’s Planning and Development portfolio spokesman Cr Ross Sommerfeld said the site measured 22.1 hectares with the building approximately 38,000 square metres which was almost double the footprint of Bunnings.

“This equates to quite an impressive site,” he said.

The plans to expand brewing capacity are all part of the iconic brand’s ambition to become a super brewery, already using industry-leading advanced manufacturing technology.

The site will include storerooms, a brewing area, separate access for heavy vehicles and a research lab as well as an increased office and administration area over 3500 sqm.

More than 170 car parks will also be featured on site.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks worked together with Bundaberg Regional Council’s planning department to get the approval process underway while incorporating a range of changes to make sure the development could meet the needs of the company.

“The planning team worked hard to turn out the approval within two days, having only received the state government’s referrals response on 16 March,” he said.

“Council recognises that this major project is to be of great benefit to the region as a whole and staff delivered exceptional work to meet the needs of the applicant to keep the momentum for this project going.”

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks is a local-based family-owned business has been operating for 51 years and distributes its premium brewed soft drinks nationally and globally to more than 30 countries.

Cr Sommerfeld said the company’s newest project would be a boost to the local jobs sector and highlighted major long-term growth in the region.

“The super brewery has a 10 year employment projection of 177 people,” he said.

“This is fantastic news and shows that the owners see our region as a place of positive growth for their business.

“Bundaberg Brewed Drinks has given our region a positive overseas reputation and it is great to see they have chosen Bundaberg to expand their brand further.”

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks said the existing Bargara Road brewery would remain in operation, and investment in its capability would continue to meet growing global demand.