Super brewery becomes future brewery with plans on hold

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CEO John McLean said it would be irresponsible to move forward with the project with current events in mind.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CEO John McLean said it would be irresponsible to move forward with the project with current events in mind.

GOOD things come to those who wait and that’s exactly what residents will have to do before there is a new brewery in the region.

In light of the unfathomable state of the world, it comes as no surprise that plans for 2020 have changed; and Bundaberg Brewed Drinks is no exception.

The Bundaberg Brewed Drinks’ “Future Brewery” will remain on paper for at least another year.

The family and board of management behind Bundaberg Brewed Drinks have decided to delay construction of the proposed “Future Brewery” which was originally planned to start this year.

While the family still intend to progress with the project, they want to take time to understand the true impact COVID-19 has on global demand first.

Due to the uncertainty associated with coronavirus and the potential economic impact on Bundaberg Brewed Drink’s sales, supply chain and global markets over the next 12 to 18 months, the future brewery plans will revisited towards the end of next year.

“There are a lot of stages associated with a development of this size and timing is key, which is why we are taking a measured approach to how we execute this project,” CEO John McLean said.

“This project is a large financial investment and it would be irresponsible to move out of the planning stage during the unprecedented events we are all currently facing.

“We will continue to monitor the global climate and update our plans accordingly.”

Mr McLean said they want this project to secure the future of Bundaberg Brewed Drinks for the next 50 years, “so it is critical we are measured with our movements and continue to work towards our long-term goal.”

Despite the delay, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks will still be purchasing land on Kay McDuff Drive, Bundaberg, reassuring their commitment to the future brewery plans.

In March the Bundaberg Regional Council announced the approval of the super brewery.

With the council planning and development spokesman at the time stating that the site measured 22.1 hectares with the building approximately 38,000 square metres which was almost double the footprint of Bunnings.

The site on Kay McDuff Drive was said to include storerooms, a brewing area, separate access for heavy vehicles and a research lab as well as an increased office and administration area over 3500 sqm, along with more than 170 car parks to be featured on site.

For more information about Bundaberg Brewed Drinks visit their website: www.bundaberg.com/