Sunwater reveals what’s happening at Paradise

It's been a busy year at Paradise Dam and there's still work being done.

Sunwater spokesperson said testing of the roller compacted concrete (RCC) was well underway.

"A total of 84 samples, taken from seven locations across the primary and secondary spillways, have been sent to the laboratory in Brisbane for testing," the spokesperson said.

"Anchor trials and further geotechnical assessments are also underway.

"Test results are expected to be available in early 2021 and will inform Building Queensland's assessment of the best long-term option for Paradise Dam."

Building Queensland is due to provide its recommendation to government by the end of 2021.

The spokesperson said 600 passive steel anchors had been installed through the dam's roller compacted concrete layers and construction of the 600-millimetre thick concrete crest on top of the wall was progressing.

"Weather permitting, the concrete crest is expected to be completed in early 2021, with less critical work to continue throughout the year," the spokesperson said.

Work at Paradise Dam continues. Source: Sunwater’s Paradise Dam Community Update November 2020 document.

The 600 passive steel bars currently installed was done, with a 32mm diameter and up to 19 metres deep through the roller compacted concrete layers, according to the Paradise Dam Facebook page.

"This anchoring helps secure the upper half of the dam wall and to strengthen the RCC lift joints against flood loading," the page reads.

"It will also secure the new concrete crest in place."

STRENGTHENING DAM: 600 passive steel bars, passive anchors, at Paradise Dam. Source: Sunwater, Paradise Dam Facebook page.

As stated in the post, post tensioned anchors are being considered as one option for the next stage Dam Improvement Project.

"These are a much larger bundles of steel cables that could be installed vertically through the dam and into the bedrock to improve the dam's resistance to sliding and overturning from the force that flood water places on the dam wall," the post reads.

"The steel cables would be secured into the bedrock, stretched (tensioned) then locked in place at the top of the dam.

"Trials are underway to determine the feasibility of using post tensioned anchors at Paradise Dam."

To read more about the anchor trials, click here.

According to Sunwater's November community update, there were 250 submissions to the

Building Queensland Bundaberg Irrigation Water Demand Survey received.

"The survey was completed by a mix of landowners, leaseholders and future intended landholders across the diversity of crops grown in the region," the update reads.

The update also urged boaties to be cautious of potential hazards in the water, particularly given the low water levels.

"Water releases made last year and earlier this year to facilitate the works at Paradise Dam, together with persistent dry weather, have resulted in a lower water level," the update reads.

"This is also apparent upstream at Mingo Crossing where the old Mingo Bridge is submerged.

"No matter the water level, submerged hazards are always present.

"When visiting Sunwater's storages please read the signs, beware of hazards, stay aware of your surroundings and enjoy our waterways safely."

MORE STORIES

• BEGA AND BETTER: Hopes to grow peanut industry

• 500,000 tonnes: How local mill plans to take on Coast's cane

• City slicker moves to Bundy to chase dreams in chosen field