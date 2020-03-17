SunWater reduces releases from Paradise Dam, road reopens

FLOW SLOWS: Maintenance is being carried out on one of Paradise Dam’s outlets.

RELEASES from Paradise Dam have been cut by 75 per cent to allow maintenance to be carried out on one of the outlets.

The reduction from 3456ML a day to 864ML means that Booyal Crossing Rd downstream of the dam is no longer underwater and has reopened.

But a spokeswoman for dam operator SunWater said releases would soon return to 3456ML a day and the road would again be inundated.

At 10am today, the 300,000ML dam was sitting at 62.24 per cent capacity, or 187,068ML.

It needs to be lowered to 42 per cent so that work to lower the spillway by 5m to ensure the dam is safe can be safely done.

Downstream of Paradise, Ned Churchward Weir is sitting at 102.46 per cent capacity (30,234ML) and Ben Anderson Barrage is at 95.25 per cent (28,861ML).

The independent Paradise Dam Inquiry launched by the State Government to examine structural and stability issues concerning the dam is sitting in Brisbane.

The inquiry, led by former Supreme Court judge John Byrne, opened on February 20 and sat in Bundaberg from March 2-6.

Hearings continue in Brisbane until Friday before the inquiry is due to sit in Bundy again on Monday, April 6, and Tuesday, April 7.

