Sunwater prepared to release more water from Paradise

SUNWATER’S chairwoman said Bundaberg would be safer than it had been six years ago if a repeat of Cyclone Oswald was to happen.

But Leith Boully said “we’d put lives at risk” if the water supplier did not lower Paradise Dam’s spillway by five metres before the next wet season.

Paradise Dam could potentially fail again if the cyclone’s conditions were to repeat, although Ms Boully acknowledged there was no sign this was about to happen.

“We have evacuation plans in place and people are well informed about what they need to do in a flood event,” she said.

“That does not mitigate our absolute obligation to make the dam safe in the short-term and reduce the risk to the community.”

Ms Boully said Sunwater would not be able to reduce pressure on the dam’s wall by releasing water during heavy storms, as a short-term alternative to lowering the spillway.

“It’s physically impossible to do that,” she said.

“The dam fills multiple times a day in a very large flood event so there is no practical way to keep it to 42 per cent.”

The dam’s capacity had been as low as 38 per cent on the weekend, but recent rainfall lifted it to almost 43 per cent. Ms Boully said there was enough water in the dam, and in the area, to meet the needs of high priority water customers in the next financial year, which included Bundaberg Regional Council.

Division 2 councillor Bill Trevor said the Childers farming and business community was concerned that the lowering of Paradise Dam would be detrimental to the economy for years to come.

“The dam’s been lowered in water, we can understand that,” Cr Trevor said.

Cr Bill Trevor said the Childers farming and business community was worried about what the lowering of Paradise Dam's spillway could mean for its long-term economy.

“But there are contravening reports that indicate the dam can be repaired and that safety won’t be compromised.

“All we’re saying to the government is, ‘can you give us a short period of time to allow that to happen?’”

“It’s a very big thing. Once you lower the dam wall it’s going to take so long to do it, to ever get it built up would take years and years.”

Dam level update

LAST night Sunwater released an update on the storage level at Paradise Dam, saying that it would release more water to ensure it remained at 42 per cent.

“Due to recent rainfall and inflows from the catchment, Paradise Dam today (Monday) reached 42 per cent capacity,” a Sunwater spokesman said.

“As a result, Sunwater has commenced operational releases to maintain the water storage level ahead of undertaking essential works at the dam.

“The water released will be stored downstream in Ned Churchward Weir and Ben Anderson Barrage, which have a combined 19,000 megalitres of capacity available.

These storages will be filled before any additional water is available to customers. We expect this inflow will have a positive impact on customer allocations for this water year and will advise of any increases.

Sunwater will apply a process similar to that used last September to make water available to river and channel customers.

We are working with the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy to confirm the process for distributing water.

Further inflows are expected over the coming days and Sunwater is closely monitoring both the dam and wider catchment.