Sunwater answers farmers’ questions in local shed

Resources Minister Anthony Lynham and Sunwater chairwoman Leith Boully speak about Paradise Dam during a recent visit to Bundaberg. Picture: Mike Knott

Resources Minister Anthony Lynham and Sunwater chairwoman Leith Boully speak about Paradise Dam during a recent visit to Bundaberg. Picture: Mike Knott

NATURAL Resources Minister Anthony Lynham was in the region twice this week to speak to farmers likely to be impacted by Paradise Dam with reduced capacity.

Dr Lynham addressed the Paradise Dam Community Reference Group on Tuesday evening, and returned for a Sunwater meeting held in a shed in Childers on Thursday.

His absence was noted at a similar meeting in Bundaberg held later that day, which had Sunwater representatives such as chairwoman Leith Boully and a manager responding to concerns.

“The Government and Sunwater are acutely aware of the importance of water security for farmers, especially in this long-running drought,” Dr Lynham said.

About 70 people were estimated to have attended the Bundaberg meeting, including local State MPs.

Sunwater said there was enough water in the dam to meet irrigators’ allocations in 2019-20.

High priority customers would have their allocations protected the following year if the dam remained at 42 per cent.

Sunwater will confirm the allocations for medium priority water customers by July.

Bundaberg MP David Batt said farmers expressed themselves with dignity at the meeting, despite the impact that a dam of reduced capacity could have on their livelihoods.

“I can’t see the necessity of reducing the wall by five metres when within a month or two there could be some other peer review done that may decide the wall may not need to be reduced at all, or may need to be reduced further,” Mr Batt said.

“Once that wall is reduced … even though they say it may be reinstated, I cannot see that happen the way that it (the dam) is now.”

Mr Batt said Sunwater gave two main reasons when asked why the dam’s capacity had to be reduced to 42 per cent before the spillway was lowered next year.

It would put less pressure on the spillway, and this was a reason that Mr Batt understood.

But he was confused with Sunwater’s justification that lowering the water level to 42 per cent would give Bundaberg an additional six hours of warning before it filled to 100 per cent, to prepare for a significant flood event as bad as Cyclone Oswald in 2013.

But Mr Batt said the 2013 flood happened after days of rain, meaning that six hours would make little difference.

“There is no extra warning for people in Bundaberg if the dam fails at the peak of an event like 2013,” Mr Batt said.

“You’re not going to have any extra time.”

A Sunwater spokesman said the water service provider had an obligation to make sure the dam was safe, and this was why the heavy decision was made to lower the spillway.

Sunwater also wanted to guarantee long-term water supply. “Paradise Dam is being closely monitored with additional protocols in place to ensure early and informed decisions can be made regarding the safety of downstream communities,” the spokesman said.

“The Inspector General of Emergency Management has also been tasked with undertaking a Paradise Dam Preparedness Review with a report expected soon.”