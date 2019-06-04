Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Traffic on the Sunshine Motorway has ground to a halt at Kuluin after a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.
Traffic on the Sunshine Motorway has ground to a halt at Kuluin after a two-vehicle crash this afternoon. Warren Lynam
Breaking

Sunshine Mwy smash injures three, delays expected

Matty Holdsworth
by
4th Jun 2019 3:52 PM | Updated: 4:03 PM

NORTHBOUND traffic on the Sunshine Motorway has ground to a halt at Kuluin after a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.

Emergency services were quick to respond to the motorway on-ramp where three people are being assessed after the 3.20pm crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokesman said one woman had been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with minor injuries.

"They all have minor injuries, including chest, back and abdominal pain," the spokesman said.

He said a woman in her 80s was also expected to be transported.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew is on scene. 

Queensland Traffic report that lanes are reduced headed to Coolum Beach and delays are expected. 

More to come. 

crash kuluin rtc sunshine coast sunshine motorway traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Bundy farmer explains what makes a good strawberry

    premium_icon Bundy farmer explains what makes a good strawberry

    News DON'T let the winter woes get you down, because that cool change in the season means one thing to fruit-lovers - it's strawberry season.

    • 4th Jun 2019 4:40 PM
    Looking back on a century of circus acts in Bundy

    premium_icon Looking back on a century of circus acts in Bundy

    News When circuses made the news

    • 4th Jun 2019 4:39 PM
    Leaders set on building a better way

    premium_icon Leaders set on building a better way

    Community Bringing ideas together

    • 4th Jun 2019 4:27 PM